Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane’s film Sanam Teri Kasam has achieved unthinkable numbers at the box office. The romantic drama, which was initially released in the year 2016, re-arrived in the theaters on February 7 to try its luck yet again on Valentine’s Day.

Changes Its Fate

The romantic drama helmed by Radhika Rao & Vinay Sapru has changed its fate at the box office. The film was initially a flop when it was released in 2016, but it is now not only a hit but entered the top 10 most profitable films of 2016.

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Box Office

Sanam Teri Kasam’s re-release on Saturday, February 15, earned 1.25 crore at the box office. This was a minimal drop of a few lakhs from the previous day, which brought 1.5 crore. However, this number is an achievement since the film is now battling with a new release Chhaava.

Check out the day-wise collection of romantic drama at the box office.

Day 1: 4.5 crore

Day 2: 5.5 crore

Day 3: 6 crore

Day 4: 3.25 crore

Day 5: 2.8 crore

Day 6: 2.5 crore

Day 7: 2.3 crore

Day 8: 1.5 crore

Day 9: 1.25 crore

Initial run: 9 crore

Total: 38.6 crore

Sanam Teri Kasam Beats Dear Zindagi

Sanam Teri Kasam was mounted on a budget of 9 crore, and with a total collection of 38.6 crore at the box office, the romantic drama has churned out a profit of 114.4%. With this, the film has surpassed the profit of Baaghi (100%) and Dear Zindagi (103%). Shah Rukh Khan – Alia Bhatt’s film was the 7th most profitable film of 2016, but the spot is now claimed by Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane‘s film!

