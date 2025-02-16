Yesterday, the internet was stormed by an announcement video of Bollywood’s upcoming musical biggie, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela in the lead roles. The announcement video was intense, and the pairing of the leading actors looked fresh and attractive from the word go. It left a good first impression on viewers and is assumed to be the third installment of Aashiqui, i.e., Aashiqui 3. It has an opportunity to be the biggest box office opener in a romantic genre post-COVID.

Directed by Anurag Basu, the upcoming musical romantic drama is actually titled Aashiqui 3, but due to issues over movie rights with Mukesh Bhatt, the makers haven’t officially unveiled the title. It seems that once the legal issues are sorted out, the film’s title will be revealed. However, since the announcement video featured a recreation of the Tu Meri Zindagi Hai song from Aashiqui, the audience will look forward to it as Aashiqui’s threequel.

The announcement video reveals that Aashiqui 3 will hit theatres this Diwali, thus putting it in a clash situation with Ayushmann Khurran and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thama. Since Thama is the next film in Maddock’s Horror Comedy Universe, it will give this romantic drama tough competition. On the other hand, the Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela starrer have its own share of plus points.

The biggest factor working in favor is the brand of Aashiqui. Aashiqui 2 was a massive box office hit, so naturally, Aashiqui 3 benefits from its goodwill. Also, a romantic film backed by the franchise value is a breeze of fresh air. Another important thing is the music of the film. Recreation by Vishal Mishra has already generated good buzz, and if Pritam hits it out of the park with its entire music album, the hype will go to the next level.

Apart from the factors mentioned above, Anurag Basu as a director is a big plus for the film. So overall, Aashiqui 3 looks like a winner already and it has a chance to be the biggest opener among Bollywood romantic films in the post-COVID era.

Currently, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is the biggest romantic opener for Bollywood post-COVID. It opened at 15.73 crores at the Indian box office. Surpassing it seems like no big deal during the Diwali festive season.

Top romantic openers of Bollywood post-COVID:

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 15.73 crores

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 11.10 crores

Satyaprem Ki Katha – 9.25 crores

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 7.02 corres

Mr & Mrs Mahi – 6.85 crores

