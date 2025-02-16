Anthony Mackie gets his first solo MCU movie, and Captain America: Brave New World is looking quite unpredictable in terms of its global opening. The film, despite scoring a strong opening day in China, dropped significantly on Saturday. The MCU movie’s projected opening collection has also gone down significantly. Keep scrolling for more.

Captain America 4’s opening day collection in China remained below Venom: The Last Dance’s $9.4 million, Deadpool & Wolverine’s $8.6 million, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’s $7.4 million, and even Ant-Man 3’s $6.1 million. The MCU movie, however, stayed above The Marvels’ $4.2 million opening day. It also experienced a strong 65.8% walk-up business on Friday during the day.

Captain America: Brave New World started with negative word-of-mouth and added $765K in pre-sales for yesterday. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the film collected only $3.3 million on Saturday, experiencing a harsh -40.6% from Friday, its opening day—over 48K screenings. The film reached $8.9 million cume in two days.

The film’s Maoyan score has not yet been revealed; however, the Douban score has dropped to 5.3 stars from 5.4, lower than Captain Marvel‘s 5.5 stars. It has collected $375K in pre-sales for Sunday and is playing across 32k screenings, losing 16K from yesterday. The film initially aimed to open on a three-day weekend between $15 million and $20 million in China. The range has lowered behind $10 million and $12 million for three-day weekends in China.

Captain America 4 collected $40 million in North America on Friday, Valentine’s Day/opening day, including $12 million in previews. This is higher than The Winter Soldier’s $36.9 million and The First Avenger’s $25.7 million release day numbers. The movie is projected to earn between $85 million and $95 million during its three-day weekend.

Captain America: Brave New World was released in the theatres on February 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

