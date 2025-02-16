After rampaging in China, Ne Zha 2 has opened in the United States. The film has earned more than Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim’s Friday opening day collection. It was released in the US on the same day as Captain America: Brave New World, and several other films are also running in the cinemas. The Chinese animation has been released in less than 1,000 theatres, but the result is outstanding. Scroll below for the deets.

With its release day collection, the sequel has almost surpassed the OG film’s entire run in the United States. The film is all over the media for its record-breaking box office performance in a single market. It is currently one of the top three highest-grossing animations of all time. The film was made on a reported budget of $80 million only and has already raked in over $1.5 billion from China alone.

Based on Luiz Fernando’s report, Ne Zha 2 has collected a solid $3 million, including the previews on Friday, the release day. The film has been released in a limited number of theatres, just 660. It surpassed Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim’s $2 million.

Ne Zha 2 has registered the biggest Friday opening day for Chinese films under limited release, scoring an average of $4.5K per theatre. The sequel has almost beaten the first film’s entire $3.7 million run in the United States, which was released in 2019. The film is reportedly eyeing a $5 million to $8 million three-day opening weekend.

In China, the Ne Zha sequel is all set to beat The Lion King and Jurassic World‘s $1.67 billion on Monday. It will achieve this feat in less than a month.

More about Ne Zha 2

The synopsis states, “After the catastrophe, although the souls of Nezha and Aobing were saved, their bodies would soon be shattered. Taiyi Zhenren planned to use the seven-colored lotus to rebuild their bodies.”

Ne Zha 2 was released in the United States on February 14.

