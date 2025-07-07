Jurassic World Rebirth not only had the biggest debut at the domestic box office, but it has already recovered its production cost with its staggering global collection on its five-day extended opening weekend. Also, it has beaten Lilo & Stitch and A Minecraft Movie’s global opening. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Jurassic World movie recorded the biggest opening for Scarlett Johansson, which is not an MCU movie. It is the third-biggest overall debut in the Jurassic Park franchise. The film might not cross the $1 billion milestone like the Chris Pratt-led movies, but it will be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. David Koepp’s association has undoubtedly benefited the film’s collections.

Crosses $300 million worldwide on its opening weekend

According to industry trackers, the latest addition to the Jurassic Park franchise collected an earth-shattering $171 million in its five-day international opening over 81 overseas markets. Jurassic World Rebirth has earned more than A Minecraft Movie‘s $150.7 million and Lilo & Stitch’s $161.5 million international opening weekend collections. Adding that to the film’s $147.3 million five-day debut in North America, the global opening went up to $313.7 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $147.3 million

International – $171.0 million

Worldwide – $318.3 million

Registered the biggest global opening of 2025

Jurassic World Rebirth has beaten the worldwide opening collections of two blockbusters – A Minecraft Movie and Lilo & Stitch to record the biggest global opening of the year. For those unaware, Jason Momoa’s video game adaptation amassed $313.7 million globally in its opening weekend. Also, the Disney live-action release earned $307 million worldwide during its debut.

Budget & break-even

Scarlett Johansson’s sci-fi movie was made on a reported budget of $180 million, excluding the marketing cost. It has collected 76.8% more revenue than its hefty production cost. The film needs around $450 million to break even, which is an easy task for this globally trending movie. It might even hit the break-even point in its second weekend. Jurassic World Rebirth was released on July 2.

