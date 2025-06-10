When it comes to Hollywood relationships, fans often scrutinize the public lives of big-screen stars. Jason Momoa, whose charisma both on-screen and off has earned him legions of followers, is no exception. A few years after his widely publicized split from Lisa Bonet, celebrity speculation ramped up regarding a new romance. Gossip columns buzzed, paparazzi cameras appeared at premieres, and social media lit up with clues.

But unlike many fleeting tabloid stories, Momoa’s latest relationship leans more toward genuine connection than rumor. What began with playful hints culminated in his first public appearances as a couple. And as of 2025, one name stands out at the center of this story, supported by red carpet evidence, affectionate social updates, and onlookers impressed by how real their bond seems. Here’s everything you need to know about Momoa’s love life and exactly who has won his heart.

Jason Momoa made his relationship with Adria Arjona public in 2024

Jason Momoa publicly confirmed his relationship with actress Adria Arjona in May 2024 via an Instagram post from their trip to Japan, where he affectionately referred to her as “mi amor.” The couple then went on to make their red carpet debut months later, in February 2025 at the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary concert in New York. (Via Pagesix)

Their appearances have been affectionate, hand-holding in public, and supportive gestures at premieres, painting a picture of a genuine, deeply rooted connection. People magazine sources describe their bond as “real,” noting their mutual sense of humor and comfortable compatibility. Far from a PR stunt, their relationship has breathed fresh life into Momoa’s personal narrative.

What We Know of Jason Momoa’s GF Adria Arjona

Adria Arjona, Jason Momoa’s gf, is a talented actress known for roles in projects like Morbius, Hit Man, and the Disney+ series Andor. Born in Puerto Rico and raised in Mexico City, Arjona brings a rich cultural background and a strong artistic pedigree, and is the daughter of renowned singer Ricardo Arjona. She studied acting in New York and has steadily built a reputation for her versatility and charisma on screen.

Before her relationship with Momoa, Arjona was briefly married to lawyer Edgardo Canales, as per People Magazine. However, she has kept her personal life largely private until now. As per Now to Love, friends, and insiders describe her as adventurous, down-to-earth, and supportive, a perfect match for Momoa’s outdoorsy lifestyle and creative spirit. Their relationship, while relatively new, has already become one of Hollywood’s most talked-about romances, with both stars expressing genuine admiration and joy in each other’s achievements.

