The buddy-cop action-comedy The Wrecking Crew, starring Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista, premiered on Prime Video on January 28, 2026. With the Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score for their latest collaboration now out, here’s how The Wrecking Crew compares with Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista’s last five films in terms of critical reception.

The Wrecking Crew vs. Jason Momoa & Dave Bautista’s Last Five Films – Rotten Tomatoes Scores

At the time of writing, The Wrecking Crew holds a 78% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. With the buddy-cop action-comedy marking Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista’s first collaboration since Denis Villeneuve’s Dune (2021), here’s how the film compares with the actors’ last five films, based on critical reception.

Jason Momoa’s Last Five Films – Rotten Tomatoes Scores

In the Hand of Dante (2025): 43% A Minecraft Movie (2025): 48% Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023): 33% Fast X (2023): 56% The Last Manhunt (2022): 20%

Dave Bautista’s Last 5 Films – Rotten Tomatoes Scores

Trap House (2025): 52% In the Lost Lands (2025): 24% The Last Showgirl (2024): 83% The Killer’s Game (2024): 46% My Spy: The Eternal City (2024): 23%

With a 78% Rotten Tomatoes score, The Wrecking Crew emerges as one of the best-reviewed films for both Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista in recent years. For the Game of Thrones actor, the film comfortably outperforms his last five releases, including big-budget films like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Fast X, both of which received mixed critical responses.

For the wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista, while The Last Showgirl (83%) remains his strongest recent critical success, The Wrecking Crew ranks as his second-best-reviewed film in the same period, well ahead of In the Lost Lands and My Spy: The Eternal City.

Overall, the positive reception suggests that critics responded favorably to the duo’s on-screen chemistry and the film’s lighter, buddy-cop tone, making The Wrecking Crew a critical win for both stars amid an otherwise uneven recent track record on Rotten Tomatoes.

What’s The Wrecking Crew All About?

Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, the action-comedy follows estranged half-brothers and law enforcers Jonny (Jason Momoa) and James (Dave Bautista), who reunite in Hawaii to investigate their father’s murder. What begins as a personal mission soon unravels a larger criminal conspiracy, forcing the mismatched duo to set aside old grudges and work together on a dangerous case.

The Wrecking Crew – Official Trailer

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Send Help Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed: How Does The 2026 Horror Thriller Compare To Sam Raimi’s Top 5 Highest-Rated Movies

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News