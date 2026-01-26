Every new week brings fresh entertainment in the form of movies and series, and this week is no exception. While the lineup is smaller than usual due to fewer announcements from streaming platforms, we have handpicked six noteworthy titles for the week of January 26 to February 1, 2026. Scroll down to discover the full list, watch trailers, explore plot details, and check release dates.

Prime Video

The Wrecking Crew (English) – January 28, 2026

The Wrecking Crew is an action crime-comedy thriller with elements of buddy cop films, starring Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista as half-brothers. One is a Navy SEAL, and the other is a cop. Together, they investigate the conspiracy behind their father’s murder.

Daldal (Hindi) – January 30, 2026

Daldal is a crime investigation thriller based on Bhendi Bazaar by Vish Dhamija. The story follows a newly appointed DCP of the Mumbai Crime Branch as she hunts a ruthless serial killer.

Jio Hotstar

Sarvam Maya (Malayalam) – January 30, 2026

Nivin Pauly’s supernatural comedy, directed by Akhil Sathyan, follows a struggling musician from a priestly family who is an atheist. When he is forced to step away from the music industry to make ends meet, he chooses to become a priest, a decision that permanently changes the course of his life. The film enjoyed a successful theatrical run.

Netflix

Champion (Telugu) – January 29, 2026

A period sports action drama set in Hyderabad during India’s post-independence era, the film follows a football prodigy who dreams of playing professionally in London. Although he initially avoids regional politics, he is drawn into regional politics due to his romantic interest.

Zee5

Devkhel (Marathi) – January 30, 2026

A crime investigation thriller that blends folklore and psychological elements. Every Phalguna Purnima, an unexplained death occurs in the village of Devtali, Ratnagiri. The villagers believe there is an explanation for these incidents: Shankasur, the divine judge, jury, and executioner, who they claim delivers justice. However, the police refuse to accept a supernatural cause and insist there must be a rational explanation.

Apple TV

Shrinking Season 3 Episode 1 – (English) – January 28, 2026

Shrinking Season 3 consists of 11 episodes. Jimmy is about to experience empty nest syndrome as his daughter Alice prepares to leave for college. Paul is dealing with Parkinson’s disease, and Michael J. Fox will also appear this season. Cobie Smulders and Jimmy share a romantic connection, but it remains to be seen whether it will blossom.

