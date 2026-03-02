This week’s new OTT releases bring a wide mix of films and series across platforms. Prime Video leads with two major titles, an Anil Kapoor starrer action drama and a drama series centered on one of the most iconic detective characters ever created. Jio Hotstar adds four new releases to its lineup, including two English series and one series each in Hindi and Telugu. Meanwhile, Zee5 introduces a film built on a unique concept where no one speaks. There are many more movies and series arriving this week. To find out the titles, release dates, platforms, and other key details, scroll down.

Prime Video

Subedaar (Hindi) – March 5, 2026

An action drama Subedaar is about a retired soldier, played by Anil Kapoor, who returns to the rugged heartland of India and crosses paths with local goons who became rich through illegal sand mining and now rule by fear. However, they might have met their match in Anil Kapoor.

Young Sherlock Season 1 (English) – March 4, 2026

Directed by Guy Ritchie and adapted from Andrew Lane’s Young Sherlock Holmes novels, this story follows the very first case investigated by a young Sherlock Holmes during his time at Oxford University. What begins as a murder inquiry soon unravels into a vast global conspiracy. As the stakes rise, Sherlock must uncover the truth or risk finding himself at the center of danger.

Jio Hotstar

DTF St. Louis Season 01 Episode 01 (English) – March 2, 2026

A suburbia noir dark comedy murder mystery told in a non-linear style. David Harbour’s character, Floyd, is found dead. He was on an extramarital affair app called DTF St. Louis, which he was introduced to by Clark, played by Jason Bateman. Is it a natural death? If not, who did it? And what involvement does Floyd’s wife have with Clark?

Ted Season 2 (English) – March 6, 2026

John Bennett is 17 years old now, and the year is 1994. He still hasn’t lost his virginity. He and Ted are still experimenting with different types of substances, and characters from the first season are making a comeback alongside new ones.

Vikram On Duty (Telugu) – March 6, 2026

A violent crime thriller about an eccentric and perceptive police inspector, Vikram Vasu, who is part of the Special Investigation Team (SIT). A mystery from his past could destroy his present, yet his drive to find the truth carries on.

Zee5

Gandhi Talks – March 6, 2026

Gandhi Talks, which means “money talks,” has no spoken dialogues. Instead, it relies entirely on a background score composed by A. R. Rahman. Mahadev, played by Vijay Sethupathi, is unemployed and struggling to find the money to pay a bribe to get a job. On the other hand, Arvind Swamy’s character, Mohan Boseman, was once a rich and successful businessman but is now struggling. Their paths are going to collide.

Netflix

War Machine (English) – March 6, 2026

This sci-fi action thriller follows a group of elite army recruits in the final stage of their selection process. Tasked with surviving a 24-hour realistic training exercise, they soon realize the mission has turned into something far more dangerous. What was meant to test their limits becomes a real-life or death battle when an otherworldly killing machine begins to hunt them down.

Vladimir Season 1 (English) – March 5, 2026

Adapted from Julia May Jonas’s novel, it stars Rachel Weisz as an English professor facing a deep crisis in both her professional and personal life. Her world takes an unexpected turn when Vladimir, a new faculty member played by Leo Woodall, joins her workplace. She becomes increasingly infatuated with him, setting off a chain of events that begin to reshape her life.

Hello Bachhon (Hindi) – March 6, 2026

Inspired by the real-life story of Alakh Pandey, the founder of PhysicsWallah, this drama series explores India’s highly commercialized education system. It highlights how underprivileged youth often lack the financial means to pursue their academic dreams. As the internet begins to transform access to learning, the series sheds light on the lives of disadvantaged students, the harsh systemic realities they face, and the gradual changes that reshape their future.

The Dinosaurs (English) – March 6, 2026

A four-part documentary series with Steven Spielberg as executive producer and Morgan Freeman as narrator. It features state-of-the-art, photo-realistic visuals recreating a world where dinosaurs existed and thrived. It tells the story of what happened to them, how it happened, and how they maintained their day-to-day lives.

Sun Nxt

Granny (Tamil) – March 6, 2026

In a village, several young children are found murdered, their hearts removed. The police investigation is ongoing and gradually gaining momentum. Amid this situation, a young couple moves into the town with their deaf and mute children. They offer shelter to an elderly woman, who may have some connection to the troubling events unfolding in the village.

Dheeram (Malayalam) – March 6, 2026

Indrajith Sukumaran plays ACP Stalin Joseph, who is assigned to investigate a murder in a nightclub parking lot. Soon, several other young affluent men are killed in a similar manner, indicating that a serial killer may be at work. The pattern raises a crucial question: are the victims being targeted simply because of their wealth, or is there a deeper motive behind their selection?

Devagudi (Telugu) – March 3, 2026

This action drama centers on Devagudi Veerareddy, a highly respected village leader who strictly upholds caste hierarchy. He has two children, a son and a daughter. When his daughter falls in love with a man from a lower caste, someone considered beneath Veerareddy’s status, he refuses to accept the relationship. Determined to protect his honor, Veerareddy sets out to kill the young man, but ultimately chooses to banish him instead. Years pass, and Veerareddy is now hospitalized while his enemies begin to close in, waiting for an opportunity to eliminate him. Amid the rising tension, his daughter is missing, adding another layer of uncertainty to the unfolding events.

