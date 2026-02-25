Anil Kapoor is back, and it seems he is in no mood to age at all. In fact, it seems like he is aging backwards this time; he is just getting grittier! The trailer for his upcoming action-drama Subedaar just dropped, and it is screaming massy with a side of emotional baggage. Uniting with Suresh Triveni (the man who gave us the quirky Tumhari Sulu Anil Kapoor steps into the boots of Subedaar Arjun Maurya.

While the trailer is packed with brilliant punches, action scenes, and a sand-mafia setup, it leaves us wondering: Is this the Aafat we were waiting for, or just another old man getting angry? The trailer hits with one powerful dialogue, “Fauji hai, seene mein goli jhel sakte hai, beizzati nahi.”

Set in the rugged heartland of India, Subedaar trailer hints at a story of a retired army man struggling to fit into civilian life. But when the illegal sand mining mafia, led by a surprisingly menacing Mona Singh, starts breathing down his neck and threatening his family, the soldier in him wakes up.

After playing gray shades in Dil Dhadakne Do and Animal, Anil Kapoor is back in a raw, physical role. Seeing him beat up goons at his age is impressive without a doubt! The ensemble looks great but the biggest surprise is Radhikka Madan as the daughter. Their relationship seems to be the emotional anchor of the film.

Seeing Mona Singh step away from the sweet mother/sister roles into a character that threatens to bury people in sand? That’s the kind of casting that blows my mind off!

However, despite the stellar cast, I have my doubts. The trailer feels too ambitious with a slightly darker color palette. But a retired officer fighting local corruption is a story we have seen ten thousand times before. Unless Suresh Triveni brings some new nuance to the table, it might be too predictable.

Check out the trailer of Subedaar here.

