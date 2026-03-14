Anil Kapoor has enjoyed one of the longest and most successful careers in Bollywood. Over the years, the actor has delivered many memorable performances and remained relevant across generations. Like many stars, he has also turned down several projects during his career.

Recently, Anil Kapoor revealed that he also declined a cameo in the upcoming action thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Apart from that, there are a few other well-known Bollywood films that he chose not to be part of for different reasons.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Anil Kapoor recently told DNA that director Aditya Dhar approached him for a brief cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The actor said the filmmaker wanted him to appear in a small but important role.

However, Kapoor had already given those shooting dates to another filmmaker. He explained that keeping professional commitments has always been important to him. Because of that prior commitment, he had to decline the cameo. The actor added that the film looks exciting and admitted that missing the opportunity felt like his loss.

Baazigar

The thriller Baazigar was offered to Anil Kapoor before Shah Rukh Khan came on board. The actor felt the subject was too risky at that time and politely declined the project. The film later became a massive success and played a major role in shaping Shah Rukh Khan’s career.

Raaz

The supernatural thriller Raaz was also offered to Anil Kapoor, as Hindustan Times reported, before Dino Morea was cast in the lead role. At that stage in his career, Kapoor was not interested in acting in a horror film and declined the project.

The film was later released with Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu in the lead and became one of the most successful horror films of its time.

Chandni

Anil Kapoor was also offered the male lead role in Yash Chopra’s romantic film Chandni. The actor later revealed to The Times of India that he turned down the film because the character spends much of the story in a wheelchair after an accident.

Anil Kapoor was also offered the male lead role in Yash Chopra’s romantic film Chandni. The actor later revealed that he turned down the film because the character spends much of the story in a wheelchair after an accident.

Sooryavansham

The role of Thakur Bhanu Pratap in Sooryavansham was offered to several actors, including Anil Kapoor, as reported by News18. Many actors declined the role because they were hesitant to portray an older character on screen.

The film eventually starred Amitabh Bachchan in a dual role and later gained huge popularity among television audiences.

Welcome 3

Anil Kapoor did not return for the third installment of the Welcome franchise. According to The Times of India, issues during the production of the previous sequel led to disagreements, prompting the actor to step away from the upcoming film.

Despite declining these projects, Anil Kapoor continues to enjoy a successful career.

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