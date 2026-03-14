Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is coming to theaters on March 19, 2026. The movie is a sequel to Dhurandhar that came out in 2025. Additionally, paid previews are scheduled for the evening of March 18. As the sequel’s release date approaches, viewers are getting excited. Amidst this, new viewers want to know if they can watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge without watching the first installment.

Do You Need To Watch The First Dhurandhar Before The Sequel?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is designed as a continuation of the story introduced in the first installment. The original film mainly establishes the central conflict with the introduction of the lead character. The sequel promises to take the story forward and explore the consequences of earlier events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

Watching the Dhurandhar movie helps people understand the characters and what is happening among the different groups. The first movie introduced many relationships and storylines that will likely be important in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. So people who watched the first movie will probably understand the story and the surprises in the second part better.

For those unaware, the makers originally planned to tell the story in two parts. The first film lays the foundation, while the sequel pushes the story towards its major turning points.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Explained: Can You Watch The Sequel Without The First Film?

Even though the sequel continues the story, it is still possible for new viewers to follow the basic plot. Filmmakers usually ensure that important details are explained again so that fresh audiences are not completely lost.

Interested viewers can watch it digitally on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Additionally, the filmmakers have recently rereleased it in Dhurandhar in theaters, so interested viewers can watch it on the big screen or relive their theater experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jio Studios (@officialjiostudios)

In simple terms, Dhurandhar: The Revenge can be watched as a standalone action thriller, but the story’s impact is likely to feel stronger for those who have already seen the first installment.

Dhuradhar The Revenge Official Trailer:

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2: Yami Gautam’s Reported Cameo Sparks Uri Crossover Buzz

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News