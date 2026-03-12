Dhurandhar OTT Verdict (Week 6): Ranveer Singh Hits Yet Another Record

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is refusing to slow down with its viewership on Netflix! After dominating the box office, the spy thriller has just completed its 6th week on the platform and has occupied a spot consecutively for the sixth time in Netflix’s weekly trending list of Global Top 10 non-English films!

While most big-budget blockbusters fizzle out after two or three weeks on digital platforms, Ranveer Singh has found a permanent home on Netflix’s top 10 charts. In six weeks, the film has reached 101 million viewing hours on the platform! is proving to be a marathon runner.

Dhurandhar OTT Verdict Week 6

As per the data by Netflix, Dhurandhar, in its sixth week, garnered a viewership of 1 million on Netflix against 3.6 million viewing hours and secured the ninth spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix. The film has officially hit almost 101.3 million viewing hours in six weeks of its streaming!

Entering its Week 6, the film unlocked an elite achievement that only a handful of Indian films have ever touched. Before the spy thriller, only three Indian films in recent history managed to find a spot in the global top 10 trending list on Netflix for 6 consecutive weeks. These Indian biggies are Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar, Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, and Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja!

While the 6-week record is massive, there is one final boss left to defeat. Vijay Sethupathi‘s Maharaja currently holds the record for being the only Indian film to trend in the Netflix Global Top 10 for seven weeks straight. Dhurandhar is now just seven days away from matching that legendary feat.

Dhurandhar OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the two-week viewership of the spy drama, its viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 7.6 million views | 21.6 million viewing hours | Rank 1

Week 2: 8.2 million views | 28.1 million viewing hours | Rank 1

Week 3: 2.9 million views | 9.9 million viewing hours | Rank 5

Week 4: 2 million views | 6.7 million viewing hours | Rank 8

Week 5: 1.3 million views | 4.5 million viewing hours | Rank 9

Week 5: 1 million views | 3.6 million viewing hours | Rank 9

Total: 23 million views | 101.3 million viewing hours

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

