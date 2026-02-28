After premiering at IFFI and hitting the theaters in January 2026, Vijay Sethupathi starrer silent social drama film Gandhi Talks is gearing up for its world digital premiere.

The main quality of the film’s narrative is the fact that it utilises its script without any on-screen dialogue. In the area of making the audience understand the drama unfolding in front of them, Gandhi Talks does a commendable job. The Film currently holds a rating of 6.6/10 on IMDb. Read below to find out more about its upcoming digital premiere.

When & Where To Watch Gandhi Talks On OTT?

After receiving an amazing response during its theatrical run, the pathbreaking silent film Gandhi Talks is now set for its world digital premiere on ZEE5 from March 6th. The film will be available to stream in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, allowing audiences to experience its powerful and universal storytelling.

Gandhi Talks: Cast, Plot & Storyline

Gandhi Talks features an exceptional ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddharth Jadhav. In the film’s plot, the lead character consistently fails to land a decent job until one day he meets a wealthy businessman whose empire is also on the verge of collapse, putting the lead character in a situation that could turn his life upside down.

