Vijay Sethupathi entered 2025 with the momentum of two back-to-back successful films in the previous year. Yes, we’re talking about Maharaja and Viduthalai Part 2, which emerged successful at the Indian box office. In fact, Maharaja went on to become one of the biggest hits for the actor. The momentum was disturbed as Vijay’s first release of the year turned out to be a failure. However, he bounced back strongly with a clean hit. Keep reading for a detailed report!

2025 starts on a disappointing note for Vijay Sethupathi

For those who don’t know, Makkal Selvan had two theatrical releases this year: Ace and Thalaivan Thalaivii. It started with Ace, which was released on May 23, 2025. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, which impacted the film’s run. Released amid low buzz, it started its journey on a slow note and managed to earn just 8.97 crore net at the Indian box office. Made on a reported budget of 20 crores, it secured a flop verdict.

Makes a strong comeback with Thalaivan Thalaivii!

After a setback in the first half of 2025, Vijay Sethupathi bounced back strongly. After Ace, he was seen in Thalaivan Thalaivii, which was theatrically released on July 25. Even though this film received mixed reviews from critics, it enjoyed a decent word of mouth among the ticket-buying audience. As a result, it scored 59.36 crore net. Made on a reported budget of 25 crores, it made 137.44% returns and secured a hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Concludes the year with a 50% success ratio at the Indian box office

As we can see, Vijay Sethupathi tasted one failure and one success in 2025, thus concluding the year with a 50% success ratio. It’s a good number, especially after suffering a setback in the first half of the year.

Take a look at the Indian box office performance of Vijay Sethupathi’s 2025 releases, along with their budgets and verdicts:

Ace: Collection – 8.97 crores | Budget – 20 crores | Verdict – Flop

| Budget – | Verdict – Thalaivan Thalaivii – 59.36 crores | Budget – 25 crores | Verdict – Hit

If we combine the budgets of both movies, the total cost comes to 45 crores. In return, Vijay’s 2025 releases earned 68.33 crores, resulting in a return on investment (ROI) of 23.33 crores, or 51.84%.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kalamkaval Worldwide Box Office Day 24: Needs Only 11 Lakh To Become Mammootty’s 2nd Highest-Grossing Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News