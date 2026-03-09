Looking for something new to binge this week? The OTT lineup for March 9 to March 15, 2026, brings a mix of exciting premieres and returning favorites across major streaming platforms. From the much-awaited Zootopia 2 to the return of Aspirants with Season 3, there’s plenty to add to your watchlist. Platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, and JioHotstar are leading the pack with multiple releases this week. Scroll down for the complete list of titles, release dates, platforms, plot details, and trailers.

Jio Hotstar

Rooster S01E01 (English) – March 9, 2026

Steve Carell plays Greg Russo, the author of a popular thriller series whose protagonist is Rooster. Greg visits the college where his daughter, played by Charly Clive, works as a lecturer to deliver a guest lecture. However, his daughter is going through a difficult personal phase. Her husband has cheated on her, and she is also facing arson charges that could send her to prison. To help her stay afloat and sort out her life, Greg decides to take up a job as a guest lecturer at the college. At the college, he discovers a new world where he begins to embody Rooster, the character from his own books.

Zootopia 2 (English) – March 11, 2026

Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde are back, and they are as dysfunctional as ever. There is a new threat: snakes have never been part of Zootopia’s society, but now things are changing. Is it for the better or for the worse?

The Family McMullen (English) – March 15, 2026

The film serves as a lighthearted family drama and a sequel to The Brothers McMullen (1995). Barry McMullen is now in his 50s and has been divorced twice. His children, each dealing with their own problems, move in with him. His brother Patrick and his widowed sister-in-law Molly are also part of the picture.

Netflix

Made in Korea (Tamil) – March 12, 2026

Shenba, portrayed by Priyanka Mohan, had a dream since childhood. She always wanted to go to South Korea, and after a ton of struggles, she finally achieved that dream. However, when she reached Seoul, she realized that her real struggle had just begun.

One Piece S02 E01 to E08 (English) – March 10, 2026

Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail toward the Grand Line in search of the world’s greatest treasure, facing strange islands and powerful new enemies along the way.

Fatal Seduction S03 (English) – March 13, 2026

Jacob is about to get married, but Nandi is far from happy about it. When Jacob’s fiancée, Kimberly, is found dead, suspicion quickly falls on Nandi. What is the truth?

Prime Video

Scarpetta S01 E01 to E08 (English) – March 11, 2026

Nicole Kidman plays Dr. Kay Scarpetta in a story that unfolds across two timelines, the present day and the 1990s. As a forensic pathologist, she returns to her hometown only to confront a string of murders that closely resemble the very first case she handled nearly three decades earlier.

Aspirants S03 E01 to E05 (English) – March 13, 2026

Continuing with the two-timeline approach, Aspirants DM Abhilash Sharma in the present, dealing with allegations of corruption and the investigation surrounding them. The lingering prejudice between Hindi- and English-medium backgrounds also makes its presence felt this season. Meanwhile, the past timeline depicts his journey and attempts to fulfill his dream of finally becoming an IAS officer.

Local Times (Tamil) – March 13, 2026

Namma Seidhi, a local weekly newspaper, is struggling to survive in the modern digital age, and four youngsters are fighting hard to keep it afloat.

MX Player

Sankalp S01 (Hindi) – March 11, 2026

This socio-political thriller follows Nana Patekar as a powerful educator with strong connections to the highest offices in the state. When one of his own students dares to stand against him and challenge his will, something no one else has done before, the confrontation sets off a chain of events that could alter the future of the state.

Zee5

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi (Telugu) – March 13, 2026

Directed by Kishore Tirumala, this comedy-drama follows Ram Satyanarayana (Ravi Teja), who becomes involved in an affair. However, he does not want his marriage to fall apart because of it, so he goes to extreme lengths to keep the truth about the other woman hidden from his wife.

Landlord (Kannada) – March 13, 2026

Set in 1980s rural Karnataka, where Raj B. Shetty’s character Sanna Dhani, a cruel feudal lord, rules over the villagers. When Duniya Vijay’s character, Rachayya, and his family move to the village, certain circumstances force Him to stand up to the tyranny and fight back.

