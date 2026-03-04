With Love has been the most profitable Tamil film of 2026 so far, starring Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles. Directed by debutant Madhan, the film is gearing up for its OTT release after a successful theatrical run. Made on a budget of just ₹4 crore, it has grossed around ₹29.78 crore worldwide in 25 days.

With Love has been praised for its genuine emotional connection, which feels relatable rather than over-dramatized. The performances of the lead characters have also received extremely positive responses, while Sean Roldan’s musical score has been widely appreciated. This humorous yet slow-burning film is set to arrive on OTT this week.

With Love OTT Release Date

Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights of the film and has officially confirmed that With Love will premiere on the platform on March 6, 2026. The OTT release will be multilingual. In addition to the original language, Tamil, it will also be available in four other languages: Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.

Oru blind date = Aayiram ninaivugal ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/AYDahEfGSg — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) March 3, 2026

With Love Plot

Sathya Seelan and Monisha meet for an arranged date and begin discussing their past romantic connections. They decide to go on a journey together to find their former teenage crushes and finally confess their feelings. However, during this journey, they may end up falling for each other instead.

With Love Cast & Crew

The film stars Abishan Jeevinth, Anaswara Rajan, Kavya Anil, Saravanan, Harish Kumar, Sacchin Nachiappan, S. Rajapandi, and Theni Murugan. Written and directed by Madhan, the film’s cinematography is handled by Shreyaas Krishna, while the music is composed by Sean Roldan.

With Love Trailer

