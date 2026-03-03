Kollywood is currently enjoying massive returns with its second super hit of 2026 – With Love. The teenage romantic comedy starring Anaswara Rajan and Abhishan Jeevinth is currently proving to be a goldmine for the Tamil box office. As the film completes 25 days, it hasn’t just survived; instead, it has roared into the record books.

Most Profitable Tamil Film Of 2026

Helmed by Madhan, the rom-com is mounted on a controlled budget of 4 crore. Against this budget, the film has managed to register a 644.5% return on investment. This is a huge achievement considering it now stands as the most profitable Tamil film of 2026.

With Love Box Office Day 25

On the 25th day, the fourth Monday, March 2, With Love earned 16 lakh at the box office, which might be a huge drop from the previous Sunday’s 35 lakh, but it is not an issue, since Monday numbers are still big!

Check out the week-wise collection of the film at the box office.

Week 1: 13.4 crore

Week 2: 9.95 crore

Week 3: 5.3 crore

Day 22: 22 lakh

Day 23: 42 lakh

Day 24: 35 lakh

Day 25: 16 lakh

Total: 29.78 crore

Most Profitable Tamil Films Of 2026, 2025 & 2024!

Interestingly, With Love has managed to surpass all the profitable Tamil films of 2024, 2025, and 2026, except for two – Lubber Pandhu from 2024, and Sirai from 2025. While Lubber Pandhu registered a profit of 652%, Sirai registered a profit of 709%.

In order to axe every single Tamil film since 2024, Anaswara Rajan and Abhishan Jeevinth’s film needs to earn a total of 32.3 crore at the box office. However, while this might be a little distant dream, it might soon axe Lubber Pandhu’s 652% profit, since it needs to earn only 30 lakh at the box office to beat this figure.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Tamil films of 2026.

