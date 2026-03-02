Small-budget films have always taught cinema a lesson or two in economics! Currently, Telugu romantic drama Couple Friendly is doing the same, having completed its run of 16 days at the box office with the India net collection touching the 10 crore mark.

Starring Santosh Sobhan and Manasa Varanasi, the film has not only sustained the Valentine’s week craze but has also emerged as a massive goldmine in terms of returns on investment. In fact, it has surpassed the most profitable romantic drama of Indian Cinema in 2025 – Saiyaara!

Couple Friendly VS Saiyaara Profit

While Saiyaara registered a profit of 650.4% at the box office, Couple Friendly, mounted on a budget of 1 crore, has registered a profit of 838%. This is almost 33% higher profits than the most profitable romantic drama of Indian Cinema in 2025 – Saiyaara!

Check out the week-wise breakdown of the film at the box office.

Week 1: 4.85 crore

Week 2: 3.93 crore

Day 15: 34 lakh

Day 16: 26 lakh

Total: 9.68 crore

With 838% profit, the Telugu romantic drama is not only the most profitable Telugu film of 2026, but it has also surpassed the profit of every single Telugu film of 2025 as well, except one – Little Hearts!

The official synopsis of Couple Friendly says, “A Chennai interior designer’s career struggles take an unexpected turn when bike pooling leads to romance with a fellow rider.” Apart from Santosh Sobhan, Manasa Varanasi, the film also stars Yogi Babu.

Couple Friendly Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 16 days.

India Net Collection: 9.68 crore

India Gross Collection: 11.42 crore

Budget: 1 crore

Profit: 8.68 crore

ROI%: 868%

Overseas Gross Collection: 1.6 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 12.82 crore

