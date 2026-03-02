Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s romantic action thriller O’Romeo has crossed the 75 crore mark at the Indian box office. Vishal Bhardwaj‘s directorial is now aiming to emerge as Shasha’s highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. But can it achieve the milestone? Scroll below for a detailed day 17 report!

How much has O’Romeo earned in India?

The ticket windows were already congested, and challenges have surged as The Kerala Story 2 is now dominating the screens. O’Romeo garnered an estimated 1.15 crore on day 17. It saw an 11% drop over the last 24 hours, but remained on a similar trajectory to the third Friday.

The cumulative total in India has reached 75.72 crore net. O’Romeo is reportedly mounted on a high budget of 130 crore. In 17 days, the makers have recovered 58% of the total investment. The domestic run was fair, but the huge budget will restrict it from entering the safe zone.

Check out the week-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 52.51 crore

Week 2 – 19.61 crore*

Day 15 – 1.15 crore*

Day 16 – 1.3 crore*

Day 17 – 1.15 crore*

Total – 75.72 crore*

Can Shahid Kapoor score his #1 post-COVID grosser?

Shahid Kapoor has witnessed 4 releases in the post-pandemic era. His highest-grossing film in India during this period is Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which earned 87 crore net in its lifetime.

O’Romeo still needs 11.28 crore more in its kitty to beat Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and emerge as his highest-grossing film at the post-COVID box office. If it maintains its 1 crore+ streak, there’s a possibility of clocking the milestone before the Dhurandhar & Toxic storm kicks in. But the momentum today will determine how it holds its fort against competition from The Kerala Story 2.

O’Romeo Box Office Day 17 Summary

Budget: 130 crore

India net: 75.72 crore*

Budget recovery: 58%

India gross: 89.34 crore

Overseas gross: 24.10 crore

Worldwide gross: 113.44 crore*

