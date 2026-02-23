Drumrolls please because O’Romeo has become the second 100 crore worldwide grosser of Bollywood in 2026, after Border 2. The streak of success continues as it has emerged as the 6th highest-grossing film of Shahid Kapoor. Vishal Bhardwaj has also created history with the romantic action thriller. Scroll below for the exciting day 10 updates!

All set to knock down Thamma!

There are many new releases in Bollywood, but none that can compete with O’Romeo. Triptii Dimri co-starrer is making the most of the freeway. In 10 days of overseas run, it has accumulated 23.50 crore gross. It has surpassed Deva (19.22 crore) by a considerable margin.

Vishal Bhardwaj’s directorial is now on track to beat Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma, which concluded its international lifetime at 26.5 crore.

Scores a century worldwide!

At the worldwide box office, O’Romeo has scored a century, with a cumulative gross of 100.10 crore in 10 days. It has created history for Vishal Bhardwaj by scoring his first 100-crore grosser. The romantic action thriller has also surpassed the global lifetime of Haider (91.7 crore) to become his highest-grossing film ever!

Check out Vishal Bhardwaj’s top 5 highest-grossers at the worldwide box office:

O’Romeo: 100.10 crore (10 days) Haider: 91.7 crore Kaminey: 68.01 crore Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola: 62.89 crore Omkara: 41.96 crore

Now Shahid Kapoor’s 6th highest-grosser worldwide!

Along with Haider, the Valentine’s Day 2026 release has also crossed Udta Punjab (97.10 crore). It now ranks as Shahid Kapoor’s 5th highest-grossing film worldwide. Today, even R… Rajkumar will be surpassed.

Here are Shahid Kapoor’s top 10 worldwide grossers of all time:

Padmaavat: 560 crore Kabir Singh: 368.3 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 133.64 crore R…Rajkumar: 101.21 crore O’Romeo: 100.10 crore (10 days) Udta Punjab: 97.01 crore Haider: 91.7 crore Kaminey: 68.01 crore Deva: 59.3 crore Batti Gul Meter Chalu: 55.84 crore

O’Romeo Worldwide Box Office Day 10 Summary

India net: 49.41 crore

India gross: 76.60 crore

Overseas gross: 23.50 crore

Worldwide gross: 100.10 crore

