Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty’s Border 2 have completed a month-long run in theatres. It has marked the first big success for Bollywood in 2026, despite a massive budget of 275 crore. But how much profit has it raked in? Scroll below for a detailed day 31 report!

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 31

According to estimates, Border 2 garnered an impressive 70 lakh on day 31. It saw a 27% jump compared to 55 lakh accumulated on the 5th Saturday. The momentum is commendable, considering it is also facing competition from Do Deewane Seher Mein, Mardaani 3, Assi, and other releases.

The total box office collection in India has reached 359.24 crore. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 423.90 crore. Border 2 is the second film of Sunny Deol to cross the 350 crore mark in history. Gadar 2 continues to hold the #1 spot with lifetime earnings of 525.50 crore.

Here is the detailed breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 244.97 crore

Week 2: 78.92 crore

Week 3: 26.45 crore

Week 4: 7.35 crore

Day 29: 30 lakh

Day 30: 55 lakh

Day 31: 70 lakh

Total – 359.24 crore

How much profit has Border 2 earned?

Anurag Singh‘s directorial is made on a reported budget of 275 crore. In 31 days, the makers have raked in returns of 84.24 crore.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

According to the calculations, Border 2 has recorded profits of 30.63% over 31 days. It is a plus affair at the box office.

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 31 Summary

Budget: 275 crore

India net: 359.24 crore

ROI: 84.24 crore

ROI%: 30.63%

India gross: 423.90 crore

Overseas gross: 57.1 crore

Worldwide gross: 481 crore

Verdict: Plus

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Assi Box Office Day 2: Surpasses Entire Lifetime Collection Of Anubhav Sinha’s Last Theatrical Release!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News