Just a few days back we reported you how Varun Dhawan is all set to start shooting for 4 upcoming films back to back. While fans are waiting for his Coolie No. 1 to release, the announcement of Varun getting ready to shoot 4 big films was something to cherish. Sanki is one film among them and there’s a new development today regarding the film.

Reportedly, Sanki starring Varun Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala seems to have gotten Anurag Singh on board as a director. Yes, we are talking about the guy who directed Dharma Production’s Kesari starring Akshay Kumar in lead.

A source close to the project has been quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama, “Kesari was a very successful film and it got Anurag Singh noticed. He has already made a mark with some very entertaining films in Punjabi cinema and Kesari’s success gave a boost to his career. He was offered several films and finally he decided to come on board for Sanki. He knows the pulse of the audience and hence the team of the film feel he’ll be the right person to helm the subject of Sanki.”

The source further talked about Varun Dhawan‘s character demands for Sanki and added, “Varun Dhawan will be playing to the gallery in this actioner. He has grown up enjoying such films and is happy that he’s finally getting a chance to act in this space. Audiences have accepted him in comic roles and with Sanki; they are going to love him in the action avatar as well.”

Sanki is said to be an adaptation of a successful south film.

Apart from Sanki, Varun Dhawan will be seen in Raj Mehta’s Jug Jug Jiyo. The film by Good Newwz director will also star Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor & Neetu Kapoor and is expected to go on floors from Mid-November.

After wrapping up Jug Jug Jiyo, Varun Dhawan will kickstart Stree director Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy Bhediya. The film is said to have Shraddha Kapoor opposite him. Soon after Bhediya, Varun will be working on Sanki. The film is said to represent Varun as the larger than a life action hero.

After all these, Varun will start his Arun Kheterpal biopic which will be helmed by Badlapur and Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan.

