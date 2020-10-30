Sara Ali Khan Reveals How Amrita Singh Reacted To Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Wedding

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising gen Z actresses of Bollywood. Not just her acting skills but also the Kedarnath actress is well-spoken and fans love her for her honest and candid conversations. Remember when the Atrangi Re actress revealed how her mother Amrita Singh reacted to father, Saif Ali Khan’s wedding to Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Advertisement

Saif and Kareena decided to tie the knot back in 2012 and it was one of the most lavish affairs witnessed in the history of Bollywood weddings.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Hello Magazine, Sara Ali Khan revealed the first reaction of mother Amrita Singh while father, Saif Ali Khan was getting married Kareena Kapoor Khan and said, “When my father got married to Kareena, I remember going to the locker with my mother and taking out jewellery and saying which jhumkas should I wear?”

Sara wore Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s lehenga to her Abba’s wedding and narrating the incident further, the Kedarnath actress said, “She called Abu and Sandeep and said, ‘Saif is getting married and I want Sara to have the most beautiful lehenga.”

Sara also revealed that her mother and Saif’s ex-wife has immense respect for Kareena. Isn’t that amazing?

The Atrangi Re actress is often spotted at father’s residence at Bandra and shares a great bond with her step-mother, Kareena and son Taimur Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, the Tashan actress is expecting her second child with husband Saif and the couple made the announcement a while ago.

The couple issued a joint statement that read, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in 1991 and share two children together, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara is very close to her mother and shares a great bond with her and often share pics with her on the Instagram page.

Haha!

Share your thoughts on the same in the comments below.

Must Read: Kajal Aggarwal Enjoys A CRAZY Bachelorette Pyjama Party With Her Girl Gang, See PICS

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube