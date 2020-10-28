Kangana Ranaut Calls Out Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor & Swara Bhasker For Staying Silent Over Nikita Tomar’s Murder

The brutal killing of Nikita Tomar in broad daylight outside her college in Ballabhgarh, Faridabad has triggered widespread outrage on social media. She was shot at a point-blank range by a stalker named Touseef who was accompanied by his friend Rehan. Actress Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle to express her anger over Nikita Tomar’s murder in Haryana.

Advertisement

As the chilling murder was caught on CCTV, many netizens were shocked to witness the crime and expressed their anguish over the same. The Queen actress not only expressed her anger but also wrote that Nikita’s ‘bravery is no less than Rani Laxmi Bai or Padmavati’.

Advertisement

“Nikita’s bravery is no less than Rani LaxmiBai or Padmavati, jihadi murder was obsessed with her he kept asking her to come with her if she wanted to live she could have given in to his lust she chose to die instead, Devi Nikita rose for every Hindu woman’s dignity and pride,” Kangana Ranaut wrote on Twitter.

Retweeting another tweet, Kangana Ranaut also slammed Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, Sonam Kapoor Radhika Apte and Richa Chadha and many other Bollywood celebrities who did not speak on the matter. Calling them ‘filmy bimbos’, she said that these actors should be jailed for selective activism.

Kangana tweeted, “All of them should be put in jail for fake and selective activism, these filmy bimbos have caused huge damage to the cause of woman empowerment, why their mouths are sealed for Nikita who has been shot dead in broad daylight by a Jihadi.”

All of them should be put in jail for fake and selective activism, these filmy bimbos have caused huge damage to the cause of woman empowerment, why their mouths are sealed for Nikita who has been shot dead in broad day light by a Jihadi…. https://t.co/Lks6k5xhsE — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 28, 2020

According to a PTI report, Nikita Tomar, a student of B.Com final year, was leaving from her college after appearing for an exam on Monday afternoon. The accused, who came to the spot in a car, had tried to abduct her but she resisted. The key accused then shot her right outside the college in broad daylight. Police said that she was soon rushed to the nearest hospital but the victim succumbed to injuries.

Ballabhgarh ACP Jaiveer Singh Rathi, as reported by the news agency, said that the two accused Taufeeq and Rehan has been arrested and taken into custody by the police. Further investigation is underway.

What do you think about Kangana Ranaut‘s opinion about the murder case? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Could Shah Rukh Khan’s YRF Film Pathan Be Vikram Vedha’s Remake?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube