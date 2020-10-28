Karishma Sharma On Remo D'Souza: "He's A Guiding Light For Me & Many Others"

Actress Karishma Sharma says she draws inspiration from Remo D’Souza and his journey, from being an outsider to crafting his space in the industry as a filmmaker and choreographer.

Advertisement

Karishma, who has worked with Remo on a music video, said: “It was humbling to be directed by Remo sir. I got tips and how-to’s from the master of dance himself. Energising myself at home with a plant-based diet and reading scripts was good, but it felt really great to be back in front of a camera.”

Advertisement

“There is so much to learn from a visionary like Remo sir and at the same time, there is so much fun on his set. He was so calm in guiding me and yet his mind was so alive in wanting to make the video vibrant. We shot in what I would call typical Goa where we gorged on local food. Remo D’Souza sir was once an outsider but today he has become such an important part of the film family. He is a guiding light for me and many others like me in dreaming big and wanting to excel in what we do,” added the actress, who has featured in “Ujda Chaman” and “Pyaar Ka Punchnama“.

Remo D’Souza also shot two other songs in Goa. The first video, “Log kya Kahenge”, featuring Remo with dancing stars Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Rahul Shetty, Abhinav Shekhar, Salman Yusuff Khan and Sushant, while the second was filmed on Salman Yusuf and Shakti Mohan.

“It was exhilarating to return to a working set after a long time. The experience was a little different but the energy and enthusiasm to put on our dancing shoes for the camera again, following the pause in our work lives, was unmatched. Hope the audience enjoys the song as much as we enjoyed making it,” Remo had said about the song “Log kya Kahenge”.

Must Read: Could Shah Rukh Khan’s YRF Film Pathan Be Vikram Vedha’s Remake?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube