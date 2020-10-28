Shah Rukh Khan is all set to get back to films with the Yash Raj Films project Pathan that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. While on that, Shah Rukh back in 2018 was said to be a part of the remake of South hit film Vikram Vedha. On that note can Pathan be a remake of the film considering the casting coup resembles the dynamic? Well, the possibilities are too high. Read on to know more.

Vikram Vedha is a film that originally starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the pivotal parts. Madhavan plays a serious cop who is on a hunt for a smuggler and a killer Vedha played by Sethupathi. How the quest changes things for both the chaser and the culprit is the story. The film was applauded by the audience on its release and has quite a huge fanbase.

Back in 2018, there were reports that Shah Rukh Khan is all set to star in the Hindi remake of the film. It was said that the actor had two conditions, though. They were that R Madhavan would reprise his part in the film and SRK will play Vijay Sethupathi’s character. And he also wanted Neeraj Pandey not just to produce but also direct the movie.

Meanwhile, there is a huge possibility that Pathan, that stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham opposite each other can be a remake of Vikram Vedha. The film is being helmed by War director Siddharth Anand now. The team will begin shooting in November this year. Deepika and John are expected to join next year.

However, there have also been updates that Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan will be playing leads in the remake of Vikram Vedha. There are no confirmation about both the projects so far.

Wait for our next article in which we talk about which two actors should play the leads if Vikram Vedha ever gets remade in Bollywood.

Do you think Pathan can be a remake of Vikram Vedha? Let us know in the comments section below. For more updates on this and other updates about the entertainment world, stick to Koimoi.

