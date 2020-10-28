Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna is pretty well known for expressing his displease over things he doesn’t like. Recently, he was in the news for taking on Sony TV’s comedy talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show. And now, he has written a lengthy post calling out the makers of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb for the film’s title.

Advertisement

The veteran actor took to social media and pointed fingers saying that commercial aka mainstream filmmakers don’t target other religious aside from Hinduism in films, especially the title. He also urged the public to take action against such things. Read on to know what he wrote.

Advertisement

Mukesh Khanna took to his Instagram handle and vented out at the makers of Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb. In a lengthy post on the social media platform, he wrote, “Kya Laxmi Bomb Title se koi film release honi chahiye ? Is par poore Desh Me Bahas chidhi hui hai. Kuch log film ko ban karne ki maang kar rahe hai. Mujhse poocho to film ban Jayez naheen hai. Kyonki kisi ne film Abhi dekhi naheen hai. Sirf trailer dekha hai. Film Abhi baaki hai.” (Do you think a film titled Laxmi Bomb should be released? The entire nation is talking about it. Some people are calling for a ban on the film. If you ask me, then it’s not fair to ban the movie because no one has watched it yet. People have just seen the trailer.)

Talking about the film’s title – Laxmmi Bomb, Mukesh Khanna further added, “So TITLE ki hi baat karte hain. Laxmi ke aage Bomb jodna shararat se bhara lagta hai. Commercial interest ki soch lagta hai. Kya ise allow karna chahiye ? Obviously NAHEEN ! Kya aap Allah Bomb ya Badmash Jesus film ka naam rakh sakte hain ?Obviously NAHEEN !! To Phir Laxmi Bomb kaise !!!” (Let’s talk about its title. Adding Bomb in front of Laxmi looks like fun. Perhaps it’s done for commercial purpose. Should this be allowed? Of course no. Can you name a film Allah Bomb or Badmash Jesus? Of course not. They why Laxmi Bomb?)

Continuing further he wrote, “Ye DHRISHTATA Filmy log is liye karte hai ki Wo janate hain ki isme shor machega. Log chillayenge. Phir chup ho jayenge. Lekin lage hathon film ka Promotion ho jayega. Film to release honi hi hai. Log Toot padenge FIRST DAY theatre par dekhne ke liye ki Kya hai is film me ? Kya hai film ke title ka matlab ?? Ye hota aaya hai…Hota rahega… Ise Rokna padhega !” (These people use such tactics for publicity around their films. They know that it will create outrage, but it will die down. That will give publicity to their films. The film will release. Will people go to theatres on the first day to see its content? What does the film’s title mean? It’s been happening and will continue – it needs to stop!).

Mukesh Khanna further added, “Aur ye Janata Janardan Ya PUBLIC hi kar sakti hai. Ek baat to saaf hai. In commercial logon me Hinduon ka Dar ya khouf ratti bhar bhi naheen hai. Wo unhe SAHISHNU manate hain. Soft target samajhte hain. Unhe pata hai kisi aur Dharam ya Samprdaay se ye panga lekar ke batao TALWAREN Nikal aayengi. TALWAREN !! Isliye unko lekar film ke title naheen bante.” (Only the public can make this happen. One thing is clear, these commercial people don’t fear Hindus. They consider them soft targets. They know that if they target any other religions swords drawn. That’s why their God’s name does not make it into film titles.)

He concluded his post writing, “Lekin films me ४० saal beeta kar itna to Daave ke saath kah sakta hoon ki har Producer apni film ko HIT dekhna chahta hai. Is liye aise paintare laata hai. LAXMI BOMB unhi me se Ek hai. DIFFUSE karo ise !!!!”( After spending 40 years in the industry I can say this for sure, all producers want their films to be hit. That’s why they come up with such tactics. It’s the same with Laxmi Bomb. Diffuse it!)

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff, Sajid Nadiadwala Have A Happy News For Fans & It Will Leave You Elated!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube