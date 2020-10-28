Tiger Shroff is one busy actor. The actor, who stayed busy during the coronavirus lockdown and kick-started his music career with ‘Unbelievable,’ has his kitty full with quite a few projects already. While we all know that the War actor is all set to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala for two projects, namely Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4, we have some updated news on the latter.

Advertisement

As per reports, the scripting of the film is currently underway. These reports also state that both Sajid and Tiger have scrutinised the flaws of Baaghi 3 and are set to being something news to the table with the fourth instalment.

Advertisement

Talking about Baaghi 4, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “Baaghi as a franchise is Sajid Nadiadwala and Tiger Shroff’s Baby, and both of them are committed to take the franchise forward with one film in every two years. They sat down and analysed the flaws of Baaghi 3 and are all charged up to bring a fresh spin to the franchise with Baaghi 4, which is currently being written.”

The source further added that even though the coronavirus pandemic affected the box office numbers of Baaghi 3, Sajid Nadiadwala is objective enough to know that there were flaws in the film. Talking about it, the insider said, “Even if not for the pandemic, Baaghi 3 would have ended its run at-least 40 crores below Baaghi 2, thereby falling short of expectations. He is right now committed towards taking action to the next level in Baaghi 4 and back with a powerful storyline.”

Talking about when production will go on floors for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 4, the source said, “Given how things stand today, Baaghi 4 will take off after Rambo towards early 2022. However, timelines are not even in their mind at this point of time, as the team is focused on locking the script of Baaghi 4, and the work has just begun towards completing the task.”

As per reports, Baaghi 4 will go on the floors in early 2022. Before that, Tiger Shroff will finish shooting another Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2. The film, written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan, is expected to go on the floors in December this year.

Before Heropanti 2, Tiger will be busy with Vikas Bahl’s Ganpat. The sports drama, being produced by Pooja Entertainment, is said to go on floors soon. The team was clicked on the sets in Mumbai recently.

Besides the films mentioned above, Tiger Shroff also has Rohit Dhawan’s Rambo remake in his kitty which will go on floors after Ganpat.

Must Read: Aditya Roy Kapur Confesses Being Caught While Making Out In Public!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube