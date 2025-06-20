Akshay Kumar’s comedy thriller is leaving fans entertained at the ticket windows. In a never-seen-before scenario, Sajid Nadiadwala released the film Housefull 5 in two different formats. Interestingly, the strategy has worked in its favor. 79% of the budget has been recovered, but the success tag is still far. Scroll below for day 14 box office collections!

How much did Housefull 5 earn in 14 days?

There was no visible competition at the ticket windows, and Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial made the most of it. As per the official figures, Housefull 5 earned 3 crores on day 14. It witnessed a slight drop compared to the 3.20 crores garnered on the previous day.

The two-week run has concluded at 177.09 crore net in India, which is about 209 crores in gross earnings. Housefull 5 is now pacing towards the 200 crore club. It must maintain a steady run despite the arrival of Sitaare Zameen Par in order to gain the success tag.

Take a look at the Housefull 5 box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 133.58 crores

Week 2: 43.51 crores

Total: 177.09 crores

What is Housefull 5’s budget?

The comedy thriller is reportedly made on an expensive budget of 225 crores. In 14 days, the makers have been able to revive around 79% of the investment. However, Housefull 5 still needs to add 47.91 crores to the kitty in order to achieve success. It is to be noted that the pace will now slow down, considering the favorable reviews for Sitaare Zameen Par.

Akshay Kumar‘s latest film will also not be able to attain the ‘hit’ tag as it needs to earn 550 crores to achieve the milestone.

Housefull 5 Box Office Breakdown (14 days)

India net: 177.09 crores

India gross: 209 crores

Budget: 225 crores

Budget recovery: 79%

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: With War 2’s Day 1 Collection, YRF To Achieve This Major Milestone In The Post-COVID Era!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News