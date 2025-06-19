Akshay Kumar is currently enjoying a fantastic moment at the box office due to Housefull 5. Interestingly, his courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2 is still running in theatres. It has enjoyed 62 days of run and is very close yet very far to the 100 crore club. Scroll below for the latest collections!

How much has Kesari Chapter 2 earned in India in 62 days?

It is indeed commendable to see Karan Singh Tyagi’s directorial still find footfalls in theatres. It has surpassed the Raid 2, Bhool Chuk Maaf, and now the Housefull 5 storm at the box office. Unfortunately, the ticket windows will get congested tomorrow due to the arrival of Sitaare Zameen Par. All said and done, Kesari Chapter 2 has accumulated a respectable domestic total.

As per the estimated figures, Kesari Chapter 2 has garnered 94.47 crore net in India. It is less than 6 crores away from the 100 crore club. But it is simply unfortunate that it will have to make its way out of theatres due to lack of show count. Besides, the run has also been saturated with collections, dropping to 1 lakh daily.

Take a look at the Kesari Chapter 2 box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 46.54 crores

Week 2: 27.01 crores

Week 3: 10.85 crores

Week 4: 6.15 crores

Week 5: 2.55 crores

Week 6: 84 lakhs

Week 7: 34 lakhs

Week 8: 13 lakhs

Week 9: 6 lakhs

Total: 94.47 crores

Including taxes, the gross earnings of Kesari Chapter 2 stand at 111.47 crores in the domestic circuit.

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Summary

India net collection: 94.47 crores

India gross collection: 111.47 crores

Overseas collection: 32.50 crores

Worldwide collection: 143.97 crores

Verdict: Flop

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 14: 92% Drop In Second Week, Kamal Haasan’s Film Has No Hopes Left!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News