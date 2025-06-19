Kamal Haasan led Thug Life barely has any hope left at the box office. It is a big budget film, struggling to cross 100 crores worldwide. As for India, the gangster action drama witnessed 6% growth in the last 24 hours. Scroll below for a detailed reports on day 14.

How much did Thug Life earn in India on day 14?

Mani Ratnam‘s directorial was released in theatres on Thursday, June 5, 2025. It added 44 crore net to the kitty in the extended 8-day first week. There’s one day to go for the second week and Thug Life has only accumulated 3.52 crores in the last six days. On day 14, Kamal Haasan starrer added only 32 lakhs to the kitty, although it witnessed a 6% growth in the last 24 hours.

All in all, Thug Life has suffered a 93% drop in box office collections in the second week. The overall net earnings in India stand at 47.52 crores, which is about 56 crores in gross total. At this pace, even the 50 crore net mark looks challenging, which is simply unfortunate for a film starring Kamal Haasan.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown of Thug Life (net collections) below:

Week 1: 44 crores (8-day extended week)

(8-day extended week) Week 2: 3.52 crores (1 day to go)

Total: 47.52 crores

Thug Life to suffer massive losses!

The 2025 Tamil drama is made on a budget of 200 crores. In the last 14 days, the makers have been able to recover less than 24% of the estimated cost. Even if one considers the worldwide run, Thug Life will suffer at least 50% of the invested sum.

Thug Life Box Office Summary (13 days)

Budget: 200 crores

India net collection: 47.52 crores

India gross collection: 56 crores

Overseas collection: 41.15 crores

Worldwide collection: 97.15 crores

Verdict: Flop

