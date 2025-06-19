The comedy thriller Housefull 5 has gone way past the 250 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and the team have beaten the lifetime collections of Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. And now the war is on against Salman Khan’s 2012 superhit. Scroll below for day 13 collections!

Housefull 5 domestic earnings in 13 days

Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial is currently the third-highest grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It is now competing against Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 (178.87 crores)for the #2 spot. In 13 days, Housefull 5 has accumulated 174.09 crores net.

Housefull 5 Overseas Collections

Akshay Kumar has surpassed his past releases, Sky Force and Kesari Chapter 2, to mint much higher moolah in the overseas circuit. In fact, Housefull 5 has even earned better earnings than Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 (31 crore gross). As per the estimated sum, the comedy thriller has garnered 56.72 crore gross.

Worldwide Total

Combining both regions, the worldwide total of Housefull 5 lands is 262.14 crore gross. The comedy thriller has surpassed the lifetime collections of Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (260.49 crore gross). It is now set to axe the global earnings of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 2 (265 crore gross).

Meanwhile, it also aims to surpass Housefull 4 (291.18 crore gross) to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise. Sajid Nadiadwala‘s latest production is still 29 crores away for that milestone.

Housefull 5 Worldwide Box Office Summary (13 days)

Budget: 225 crores

India net – 174.09 crores

India gross – 196.45 cr o res

cr res Budget Recovery: 77%

Overseas gross – 56.72 cr o res (estimated)

cr res (estimated) Worldwide gross – 262.14 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn Is Likely To Beat Salman Khan In 100 Crore Club By Achieving This Feat

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News