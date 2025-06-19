Bollywood has been known for some epic box office clashes which have sometimes defied the expectations of the masses. One of these was the 2015 Christmas box office clash between Shah Rukh Khan’s family entertainer, Dilwale, and the Ranveer Singh starrer period drama, Bajirao Mastani. All eyes were on which movie would remain triumphant in this box office clash and the results were indeed shocking.

Dilwale Box Office Performance

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer marked the superstar’s second outing with filmmaker Rohit Shetty after the 2013 film, Chennai Express. However, their second collaboration failed to recreate the success of Chennai Express. Dilwale was mounted at a budget of 165 crores.

The movie had opened at 21 crores. In its opening weekend, it managed to cross 60 crores and garnered 65.09 crores. At the same time, the opening week collections came to 102.65 crores.

The total India net collection of Dilwale came to 148 crores. The movie had also opened to mixed reviews which also negatively impacted the collection. The movie closed its curtains without recovering its entire budget and attained a losing verdict.

Bajirao Mastani Box Office Performance

Talking about the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer, the movie marked the couple’s second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It also starred Priyanka Chopra in a supporting role wherein her performance received a lot of laurels from the masses. The movie was mounted at a budget of 125 crores.

The film opened to 12.8 crores. The opening weekend collection came to 46.77 crores. At the same time, the opening week had the period drama attain 86.15 crore.

The total India net collection of the film stood at 184 crore. It garnered a return of 47.2%. The movie wrapped up with a lot of critical acclaim and also a plus verdict.

Bajirao Mastani Emerged As The Clear Winner Over Dilwale

Thus, Bajirao Mastani triumphed as the winner over Dilwale. While, some people might have thought that the Shah Rukh Khan-Rohit Shetty collab for the second time would snatch away all the footfalls, the tables turned. Well, as they say, Bollywood box office clashes have never been predictable.

