Housefull 5 is heading for a big storm at the box office. It enjoyed a freeway for a long time but will face competition from Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par starting June 20, 2025. Akshay Kumar starrer aims to surpass Raid 2 to become the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Scroll below day 13 early trends!

Housefull 5 Box Office Day 13 Early Estimates

The much-awaited moment is almost here! As per the early trends, Housefull 5 added 3-3.50 crores to the kitty on day 13. It witnessed a dip 20-32% drop compared to 4.40 crores on the discounted Tuesday. There’s limited time now since Sitaare Zameen Par is arriving on Friday, but the Akshay Kumar starrer is doing the best possible with steady momentum!

The net box office collections in India will land somewhere around 173.89-174.39 crores. It is now only around 1 crore away from crossing the 175 crore mark, which will be easily done tomorrow!

Take a look at the Housefull 5 box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 133.58 crores

Day 8: 6.60 crores

Day 9: 10.21 crores

Day 10: 12.30 crores

Day 11: 3.80 crores

Day 12: 4.40 crores

Day 13: 3-3.50 crores (estimates)

Total: 173.89-174.39 crores

Housefull 5 vs top 5 Bollywood grossers of 2025

Akshay Kumar starrer is less than 5 crores away from surpassing the collections of Ajay Devgn led Raid 2. It is currently the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 but will soon steal the #2 spot.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 (net collections) below:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Raid 2 – 178.77 crores Housefull 5 – 173.89-174.39 crores (estimates) Sky Force – 134.93 crores Sikandar – 129.95 crores

