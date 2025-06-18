Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par has commenced its advance booking, and while it has opened completely, it started the advance booking on June 17 with limited availability! However, the number of tickets booked is not convincing enough!

Aamir Khan Witnesses Slow Pace

On Wednesday, June 18, Aamir Khan witnessed a slow pace with the advance sales of the tickets for his upcoming film on BookMyShow. On Wednesday, the upcoming sports dramedy registered a ticket pre-sales of only 6.4K on BMS from 11 AM to 3 PM.

Sitaare Zameen Par Average Ticket Sales

In the last 24 hours, that is, yesterday, June 17, Sitaare Zameen Par registered a ticket sale of only 5K on BMS. This is almost 3.4 tickets every single minute on average. Not up to the mark at all for an Aamir Khan! Hopefully, the film picks up pace today and tomorrow!

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales of Bollywood films of 2025 on BMS.

Chhaava: 777K Sikandar: 281K Housefull 5: 185K Sky Force: 148K Raid 2: 134K | Sanam Teri Kasam Re Release: 134K Badass Ravikumar: 67K Bhool Chuk Maaf: 65K Kesari Chapter 2: 47K YJHD Re-Release: 42K Jaat : 41K | Emergency: 41K

Aamir Khan Needs A Plan!

At this time, it seems like Aamir Khan needs a better promotion plan for his film. Or he might just be confident of the film shooting bumper targets once it arrives in the theaters, and the word-of-mouth will help it reach the targets! Hopefully, the plan works!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

