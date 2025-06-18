Kuberaa Box Office Ticket Pre-Sales On BMS: Only 3% Of #1 Telugu Film

Dhanush’s Kuberaa has started its advance sales in India, and the ticket sales of the film in advance are not painting a rosy picture on BMS! In 2.5 days, the crime drama has registered a ticket sale of approximately 25K on BMS! With 2 days remaining for the film to arrive, it needs a massive bump to reach one of the top spots!

Already Enters Top 10 Telugu Pre-Sales Of 2025

Dhanush has already entered the top 10 Telugu pre-sales of 2025, surpassing Laila, Robinhood, and Mazaka. It will most likely cross Court: State VS A Nobody in the next few hours! But it would not make much difference to the pre-sales still!

Kuberaa VS Top Telugu Ticket Pre-Sales On BMS

In 2 days of its advance booking, Kuberaa has registered a ticket pre-sales of almost 25.83K on BMS. This is only 3% of the top Telugu pre-sales of 2025. Game Changer has registered the best pre-sales of 2025 with a ticket pre-sales of 815K on BMS.

Check out the total pre-sales of Tollywood films of 2025 on BookMyShow.

Game Changer: 815K Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 442K HIT 3: 336K Daaku Maharaaj: 235K Thandel: 155K Mad Square: 116K Court State VS A Nobody: 41K Kuberaa: 25.83K* (till 1 PM, June 18) Laila: 9K Robinhood: 9K

Kuberaa VS Dhanush’s Last Film

Dhanush’s last release was the Tamil film Raayan, which registered pre-sales of 279K on BMS. Kuberaa is trending way below Dhanush’s last theatrical release, and at this pace, the Telugu crime drama might not be able to achieve any milestones with ticket bookings, at least!

Kuberaa Ticket Sales Summary (Only On BMS)

Check out the breakdown of the ticket sales of Dhanush’s film on BMS.

June 16: 8.61K

June 17: 14.22K

June 18: 3K*

Total: 25.83K*

* approximate numbers till 1 PM, June 18, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

