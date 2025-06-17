Housefull 5 Box Office: Akshay Kumar + Sanjay Dutt Combo Has 0% Success Ratio

It’s been one of the good years for Akshay Kumar, but we cannot say the same about his reunion with Sanjay Dutt. Unfortunately, the duo has worked in four films previously, and none of them were a clean hit. Tables could have turned with Housefull 5, but that looks impossible given its massive budget. Scroll below for a detailed report.

How much does Housefull 5 need to be a hit?

A film needs to earn double its investment in order to garner the ‘hit’ status. Housefull 5 is mounted on a massive budget of 225 crores. It must earn at least 550 crores in order to achieve the feat.

In 11 days, Housefull 5 has raked in 166.49 crores. It still needs 58.51 crores more to recover 100% of the budget. The journey is going to be tough as Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par is releasing in theatres on June 20, 2025. Given the upcoming obstacles, the target of 550 crore looks impossible!

Akshay Kumar + Sanjay Dutt at the box office

Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt have worked together in 5 movies, including Housefull 5. Unfortunately, none of their previous collaborations turned out to be a hit at the Indian box office.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar & Sanjay Dutt films at the box office:

Amaanat: 3.08 crores (Flop)

Blue: 38.54 crores (Flop)

Desi Boyz: 40 crores (Average)

Samrat Prithviraj: 68 crores (Flop)

Housefull 5 could have turned the tables for the Bollywood duo. The pace was favorable despite the mixed reviews. However, the massive budget of 225 crores will spoil the party. The comedy thriller will gain the success tag before it wraps up its box office run. But the hit verdict will not be attainable.

