Kamal Haasan has witnessed a bigger disaster than Indian 2. His Tamil action gangster drama has fallen below the 1 crore mark in India. There’s barely any hope left, as even the overseas run has reached saturation. But will it manage to become the 6th film of the superstar to achieve a massive worldwide feat? Scroll below for a detailed day 12 box office analysis.

How much has Thug Life earned in India?

The box office collections fell to only 69 lakhs on the second Friday. Despite the weekend boost, Mani Ratnam‘s directorial barely witnessed any growth. As per Sacnilk, Thug Life saw another 45% drop, garnering only 35 lakhs on day 12.

The overall net collections of Thug Life landed at 46.90 crores in India after 12 days. At this pace, it will take at least another week to clock a half-century, which is sad considering the massive budget. Including taxes, the gross total surges to 55.34 crores.

Thug Life Worldwide Earnings

Kamal Haasan starrer has also crashed at the overseas box office. There’s been no new update since the collections are negligible. As per the last data, Thug Life had raked in 41.15 crore gross in the international circuit.

Combined with the domestic total, the worldwide total comes to 96.49 crore gross.

Kamal Haasan 100 crore worldwide grossers

In his career, Kamal Haasan only has 4 films that have entered the 100 crore club worldwide so far. It is to be noted that we’ve only considered films starring him as the leading actor, hence Kalki 2898 AD has not been included.

Check out Kamal Haasan’s 100 crore+ worldwide grossers below:

Vikram (2022) – 426 crores Indian 2 (2024) – 150.94 crores Dasavathaaram (2008) – 104.85 cr gross Vishwaroopam (2013) – 103.60 cr gross

Thug Life is only 3.51 crores away from becoming his 5th 100 crore grosser globally. That milestone is expected to be unlocked in its lifetime!

Thug Life Box Office Summary

Budget: 200 crores

India net collection: 46.90 crores

India gross collection: 55.34 crores

Overseas collection: 41.15 crores

Worldwide collection: 96.49 crores

Verdict: Flop

