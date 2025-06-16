The Navi Bhangu starrer romantic-action Punjabi film, Dakuaan Da Munda 3 has been witnessing a stellar run at the box office. On its third day itself, the movie managed to achieve an important milestone. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 3rd day.

Dakuaan Da Munda 3 Box Office Collection Day 3

The Navi Bhangu starrer opened at 1.1 crore which was a fairly good opening. However, on its second day, it saw a slight growth of around 4% and earned 1.15 crores. Now, according to the early estimates in Sacnilk, the movie witnessed a further upward graph of around 26%. It earned around 1.46 crore on its third day.

This results in the total India net collection to be 3.71 crore. Including the taxes, the gross collection comes to 4.37 crores. The movie is expected to at least attain 5 crores this week if there is a more positive word of mouth in the coming days.

Box Office Day-Wise Breakdown Of Dakuaan Da Munda (Day 3)

Day 1: 1.1 crore

Day 2: 1.15 crore

Day 3: 1.46 crore

Total: 3.71 crore

Dakuaan Da Munda Becomes The 5th Highest Grossing Punjabi Film Of 2025

On its 3rd day, the movie amassed an important milestone. It surpassed the lifetime collection of Dev Kharoud’s Majhail to become the 5th highest grossing Punjabi film of 2025. For the unversed, the lifetime collection of Majhail was around 2.80 crores. Thus, with its current India net collection of 3.71 crores, it toppled Majhail by 91 lakhs. It is now eyeing the lifetime collection of the Jai Randhawa and Jasmin Bhasin starrer Badnaam to become the fourth highest grossing Punjabi film of 2025.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Kajol Hasn’t Tasted Success In The Last 4 Years, Maa To Turn The Tables?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News