Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning achieves a remarkable feat at the box office in Japan. It has beaten Jason Momoa and Jack Black starrer A Minecraft Movie’s entire run in Japan. This shows that Tom Cruise’s films are performing well overseas. It has also amassed $500 million at the worldwide box office in less than 30 days. Keep scrolling for more.

It is the 6th highest-grossing film in the franchise worldwide. The question of the hour is whether it will emerge as the highest-grossing installment in the series and surpass Fallout’s $824.17 million global haul. However, there is too much competition, including two family movies. Ballerina is in the same genre but will not impact Tom’s film in its run.

How much has Mission: Impossible 8 collected on its 4th weekend at the box office in Japan?

According to industry tracker Luiz Fernando‘s report, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, featuring Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt one last time, collected around $2.1 million on its fourth weekend, including an estimated $850K on Sunday. Mission: Impossible 8 witnessed a drop of -20.7% from last weekend. The action-packed movie collected $27.8 million so far at the box office in Japan.

Surpasses A Minecraft Movie’s entire run in Japan

A Minecraft Movie released earlier this year earned the title of the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year in Japan. It reportedly collected $26.5 million during its run in the country. Mission: Impossible 8 has beaten Jason Momoa‘s film with its $27.8 million cume, becoming the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2025 in Japan.

Worldwide collection update

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning continued to earn winning numbers at the box office in North America. Tom Cruise‘s magnum opus collected $10.3 million domestically on its 4th three-day weekend, taking the domestic total to $166.3 million. The overseas cume has hit the $340.5 million mark internationally, bringing the worldwide haul to $506.8 million cume. Mission: Impossible 8 was released in the theaters on May 23.

Box Office Summary

North America – $166.3 million

International – $340.5 million

Worldwide – $506.8 million

