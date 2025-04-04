A Minecraft Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Hansen.

Director: Jared Hess

What’s Good: The action bits are pretty entertaining, and the plethora of easter eggs will keep fans of the game happy.

What’s Bad: The characters are too simple, especially the female characters, who are basically useless to the story.

Loo Break: A Minecraft Movie moves fast, so there are basically no breaks.

Watch or Not?: Yes, the film is a must-watch, as it is entertaining for the whole family.

Language: English (with subtitles).

Available On: Theaters

Runtime: 100 Minutes.

User Rating:

Opening:

Hollywood is on the brink of collapse; fewer and fewer movies are doing the numbers the industry needs to sustain itself in its current state, and it is a scary prospect when hundreds of millions of dollars are being spent on movies no one wants to watch. A Minecraft Movie is just the latest Hollywood attempt at creating a film from a popular IP from another medium, and while there are some successful stories of doing this, right now, A Minecraft Movie has the odds against it.

A Minecraft Movie Review: Script Analysis

A Minecraft Movie is definitely a family film, and as such, it is hard to judge it in terms of how complex its plot or characters are. Yet, this problem appears as the film moves on, and the issue is only exacerbated because the themes, the visual design of the film, and the performances from Jack Black and Jason Momoa are so compelling.

Momoa and Black do pretty great as Garrett and Steve, our two protagonists. They are written as characters who find themselves excited about the world around them and the possibilities of it all, which is a very different attitude from the one we often get in movies like this and many others. There is no cynicism in A Minecraft Movie, actually the opposite, and for its absurd bits, the film manages to be compelling on a thematic level.

The main theme, like many other family films, focuses on following our dreams, being excited about the opportunities that are presented to us, and just seizing the day because life is too short. In that regard, the film achieves success in creating an inspiring experience that mixes the harsh reality of our world with the possibilities that are presented to us through video games and other digital media, and how to find a middle point between the two so that we won’t get overwhelmed by any of them, and can actually take something useful from being a gamer and just someone who has to face life every single day.

The film structure definitely uses tropes that are quite characteristic of the video game medium, and there are tons of easter eggs to find all over the frame, but this also detracts from the movie feeling cinematic and more like a series of cutscenes. They are still fun to watch, but the way they mix with the rest of the plot feels a bit janky, and the writing in the character side of things also falls into the realm of reusing stock characters, making the movie feel less original than it is, and from there the comparison with films like Jumanji.

A Minecraft Movie Review: Star Performance

Jason Momoa and Jack Black are the stars of A Minecraft Movie; there is no question about it, and it could be said that their performances here are some of the best in their portfolio. Both actors have fantastic chemistry. Their back and forth is just charming, and the confidence with which they move around these digital sets is impressive. There is definitely something else underneath it all, and it might be that this is the kind of film both actors excel at, as even Black, who is a veteran in this type of film, feels energized.

However, the same cannot be said for the female characters, who quickly become not only useless to the film’s story but also become quite annoying. It is a shame because both Brooks and Myers are very good performers, but the material betrays them by depicting their characters as boring people who really struggle with finding fun in life. Hansen, another newcomer, fared relatively better, and he actually becomes central at many points, and his performance feels correct.

A Minecraft Movie Review: Direction, Music

Jared Hess has a record of being absurd, which helps him create a world centered around the Minecraft video game, where the player’s creativity is their biggest weapon. This allows Hess to go full absurd within the confines of a premise that allows it without ever breaking out of it, and it feels nice, especially if you have played the game. Seeing the Minecraft universe come to life in such a way on the big screen is quite impressive.

There are also some pretty solid action sequences that let us believe that Hess might be ready to direct a film in that genre and actually do a solid job, and that is the word that defines the entirety of the Minecraft film: solid, but not excellent, some people will definitely hate the absurd tone of the movie, but a Minecraft adaptation couldn’t be done with any other tone than that on.

A Minecraft Movie Review: The Last Word

A Minecraft Movie is better than I expected, mainly thanks to the performances by Jason Momoa and Jack Black, who really take the film to another level and overcome the weak character writing. The visual design of the film does justice to the game, and the tone also helps, giving the film a direction that fits the identity of Minecraft as a franchise. A Minecraft Movie might not be the best blockbuster of the season, but it is one that people can enjoy and have a good time, just like we used to.

A Minecraft Movie Trailer

A Minecraft Movie released on 04th April, 2025.

