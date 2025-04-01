Jason Momoa and Jack Black are once again set to entertain the audience with their antics in the upcoming video game-based movie A Minecraft Movie. Some people have already watched the movie, and their reactions are pouring in on social media. The first reactions have gone viral. Keep scrolling for more.

It is a fantasy adventure comedy film based on the 2011 video game Minecraft by Mojang Studios. The film has been directed by Jared Hess and features Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Jennifer Coolidge, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen in key roles. Around 2022, Jason joined the project, and further casting took place from May 2023 to January 2024. The film’s world premiere was held in London last month. It is set to hit the screens this Friday. According to reports, young adults are mostly excited about this video game-based movie.

A Minecraft Movie revolves around four misfits who struggle with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter. The adventure will challenge all five to be bold and reconnect with the qualities that make each of them unique and the skills they need to thrive in the real world.

Some members of the press watched the movie and are sharing their thoughts on social media platform X.

Movie critic Peter Howell wrote, “A MINECRAFT MOVIE: Like a Saturday morn cartoon painted by Cubism-era Picasso. Story is as blockheaded as the characters but under Jared Hess’ eye it leans into the silly, with a cast of appealing hams that includes Jack Black, Jason Momoa and Jennifer Coolidge.”

Geekly Goods’ Leo Rydel stated, “#AMinecraftMovie is A LOT MORE FUN than I thought it’d be! Jack Black and Jason Momoa carry the comedy with Hess’ zany, quirky style being perfectly suited for this Jumanji-esque good time! It doesn’t take itself too seriously and has heart! BIG surprise!”

“A Minecraft Movie while not taking itself seriously is still able to make things fun for the whole community. You will enjoy it no matter if you’re a 30 year old or a 10 year old!!” says RipleyCLASSICS

Big Screen Berkan wrote, “Kids are going to love this movie, and the world is awesome. Some jokes are really, really funny. Also, Jennifer Coolidge steals the show every scene she’s in.”

RT’s Tomatometer-approved critic writes, “#Minecraftmovie is destined to be a cult classic just as Napoleon Dynamite & Nacho Libre have become. Jared Hess infuses his zany, weird, over the top, random, stupid, & overall dumb creativeness into Minecraft. It might not be a good movie… but it’s a fun movie.”

Another Rotten Tomato approved critic Tessa Smith – Mama’s Geeky said, “A Minecraft Movie is definitely made for the kiddos that love the game. My screening was filled with children laughing & picking out the many Easter eggs & game references. My daughters loved it & spent much of the movie cracking up. A few solid jokes got me, too.”

Sully Streams quips, “Take away my cinephile card because I thought #MinecraftMovie was pretty fun! Walked into this one expecting it to be absolutely abysmal and, even though it looks like a two hour long Super Bowl ad, I left entertained. Jack Black at his most Jack Black…”

Chris Gallardo stated, “#MinecraftMovie is INSANELY BONKERS and is 100% what you’d expect in *this* big-screen MINECRAFT movie. Jack Black and Jason Momoa carry the comedy and its Jumanji-esque story. Visuals are perfectly translated and it’s got some fun references from the game (and cameos) too!”

Jordan Maison of Cinelinx said, “The #MinecraftMovie is some of the hardest I’ve laughed in a theater in a while. It refuses to take itself seriously, which allows for a lot of hilarious moments. Fun in ways I wasn’t expecting.”

Chris Killian wrote, “I’m not a Minecraft player, but I am a Jared Hess guy—and #MinecraftMovie is like a weird, quirky, what-the-hell fever dream. Jack Black is as unhinged as you’d expect, but Jason Momoa is hilarious as a washed-up gamer who takes himself too seriously.”

And film critic EJ Moreno said, “The Minecraft Movie works in every possible way. Hilariously charming and the ideal family film! Jack Black and Jason Momoa are at peak insanity here with some of my favorite performances from them in years. Color me shocked but this is a big recommendation.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s report based on the National Research Group’s data, A Minecraft Movie is expected to earn between $53 million and $63 million at the box office in North America on its opening weekend. However, the numbers might change a little based on word-of-mouth. Jason Momoa and Jack Black’s A Minecraft Movie will be released in the theatres on April 4.

