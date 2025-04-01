Snow White is one of the most significant talking points on social media but for negative reasons. The film saw a harsh decline at the box office on its second weekend only. It will sink further this week as A Minecraft Movie is gearing up to hit the screens. Video game movies have performed really well at the box office over the past few years; thus, this is also expected to overshadow the other films. Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler’s film has a weak hold and will go down crashing. Read on for more.

Although the movie recorded a higher opening weekend than Dumbo, the film has not been received well. In addition, the audience did not welcome the modernization of the film’s story, including the alteration of key plot points and character dynamics. It is a classic Disney tale; thus, people wanted the nostalgia factor the most, which the musical fantasy lacked at its core.

Based on Luiz Fernando’s box office report, Snow White’s overseas weekend actuals came in lower than previously reported. The film Marc Webb collected $21.6 million only on its second weekend overseas, a harsh decline of 51.2% from its opening weekend. It has, therefore, hit the $75.8 million cume at the international box office. The musical fantasy by Disney has earned that from over 53 markets.

Back in the domestic market, the movie collected $14.3 million on its second three-day weekend, with a harsh decline of 66.1%. It is reportedly the worst drop ever for a Disney live-action movie. The Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot starrer movie has hit the $66.9 million cume in the United States. It is expected to earn between $90 million and $100 million domestically. Adding its domestic cume to the $75.8 million overseas cume, Snow White has hit the $142.7 million mark worldwide. It is less than $10 million away from hitting the $150 million milestone.

Snow White is reportedly eyeing a $215 million to $235 million run worldwide. The film was made on a reported budget of $250 million. Deadline’s report revealed that Disney is expected to suffer a loss of $115 million. The film’s lousy fortune continues.

Snow White was released in theatres on March 21, and, according to its performance, it will leave sooner than expected.

