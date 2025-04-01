Sikandar witnessed the biggest day of its box office journey on Monday, the Eid holiday. It clocked a much-needed boost in its box office collections. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is now the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. But how was it performed compared to his last Eid release? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Scores good growth on day 2

The word-of-mouth is polarised! AR Murugadoss’ directorial is battling negative reviews and attracting decent footfalls to the ticket windows. It added 33.36 crores more to its kitty on day 2. Salman Khan starrer would have witnessed a big jump on the Eid holiday, but the situation is far from ideal. However, a jump of 11% from the opening day, given the current circumstances, is appreciable.

The two-day total of Sikandar comes to 63.42 crores. Take a look at the daily breakdown below:

Day 1: 30.06 crores

Day 2: 33.36 crores

Total: 63.42 crores

Sikandar is now the third-highest Bollywood grosser of 2025 after Sky Force (134.93 crores) and Chhaava (606.26 crores*). It is expected to surpass the Akshay Kumar starrer in its lifetime however, the #1 spot will be impossible.

Salman Khan’s last Eid release

It hasn’t been a very good phase for Salman Khan, whose films are constantly underperforming at the box office. His last Eid release was Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023), a losing affair.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan earned 41.56 crores in the first two days at the box office. In comparison, Sikandar has minted 52% higher collections!

Sikandar vs Dabangg 3 opening weekend

All eyes are now on the momentum it holds at the ticket windows today. It is a regular working Tuesday, and given the reviews, a big drop is inevitable. However, Sikandar needs 17.73 crores+ today to enter the top 10 opening weekends of Salman Khan. With that, it will beat Dabangg 3 (81.15 crores) to steal the last spot in the list.

