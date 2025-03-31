L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, has wrapped up its 4-day extended weekend on a historic note. After a fantastic start, the film displayed a stronghold and fetched fantastic numbers. In the overseas market, it debuted on an earth-shattering note and has already crossed the 100 crore milestone. In the meantime, it has emerged as the third highest-grossing Malayalam film at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Enjoys a rocking Sunday!

In India, after minting an impressive 53.52 crore gross in the first three days, the Mollywood magnum opus raked in a 16.10 crore gross on Sunday, pushing the overall domestic collection to 69.62 crore gross. Overseas, it is enjoying an unprecedented run, and yesterday, it amassed around 15 crore gross, pushing the total to a whopping 101 crore gross.

Combining the Indian and overseas gross, L2: Empuraan has earned a huge 170.62 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 4 days.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 59 crores

India gross- 69.62 crores

Overseas gross- 101 crores

Worldwide gross- 170.62 crores

L2: Empuraan is now the 3rd highest-grossing film of Mollywood!

With 170.62 crore gross in the kitty, L2: Empuraan has surpassed the lifetime collection of Pulimurugan (140 crores), Aavesham (156.48 crores), and Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (160.08 crores) to become Mollywood’s third highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office.

It’s fascinating that the Mohanlal starrer has unleashed this feat in just 4 days despite mixed word-of-mouth and reviews. Even today, with the Eid holiday, it is expected to pull off a strong number. So, it is likely to beat 2018 (181 crores) today.

Take a look at the top 10 Malayalam grossers globally (gross collection):

Manjummel Boys (2024) – 241.56 crores 2018 (2023) – 181 crores L2: Empuraan (2025) – 170.62 crores Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (2024) – 160.08 crores Aavesham (2024) – 156.48 crores Pulimurugan (2016) – 140 crores Premalu (2024) – 132.79 crores Lucifer (2019) – 128 crores ARM (2024) – 107.77 crores Marco (2024) – 106.16 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Sikandar North America Box Office: Makes Almost 49% Less Earnings Than L2: Empuraan In Premieres

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News