Sikandar has registered an opening of 30.06 crore at the box office in India, which is another underwhelming Eid for Salman Khan! While the actor has been struggling with his Eid releases ever since Sultan turned a blockbuster, he has ruled the festival for years!

In fact, Salman Khan’s first Eid release was in 1997, which created a storm at the box office for films of the comedy genre! But do you know, it was not Salman Khan but Anil Kapoor who delivered the first Eid bonanza at the box office in one of the known records that might be tapped since 90s!

1st Eid Blockbuster Of 90s

Before the 90s, it was very difficult to keep a tab on Bollywood festival box office records. So, with the available data and figures, it was in 1992 that Bollywood delivered its first Eid blockbuster at the box office, which starred Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit! And Sikandar might have a very tough time matching this Eid box office record!

Beta Box Office Collection

When Madhuri swayed to Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Bollywood fans went mad, and Beta earned a profit of a massive 237.5% at the box office. The romantic drama was mounted on a budget of 4 crore, and it earned 13.5 crore in its lifetime.

Highest Grosser Of The Year

Beta was the highest-grossing film of the year 1992, surpassing superstars like Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor! In fact, if Salman Khan needs to match Anil Kapoor‘s Jhakkas record, he has to beat an impossible number!

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 1992.

Beta: 13.5 crore Deewana: 8 crore Khuda Gawah: 6.75 crore Shola Aur Shabnam: 6.25 crore Tahelka: 6 crore Vishwatma: 5.5 crore Jigar: 5.25 crore Bol Radha Bol: 5 crore Angaar: 4.5 crore Khiladi: 4 crore

To become the highest grosser of the year 2025, Sikandar needs to beat Vicky Kaushal‘s Chhaava, which is still earning and has netted 606.26 crore at the box office! Interestingly, to match the profit of 237.5% made by Bete, Salman Khan & AR Murugadoss’s film has to earn an impossible 675 crore at the box office, since their film is mounted on a reported budget of 200 crore! Both the records seem untouchable right now!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

