Veera Dheera Sooran, starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role, took a slow start, but the positive thing is that the graph has moved upwards continuously over the 4-day extended opening weekend. From the opening day to day 2, there wasn’t a huge jump, but on day 3 and day 4, healthy growth was witnessed. As a result, the film has managed to cross the 20 crore mark at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Performance on day 4

Morning shows of the Tamil version started with a good 24% occupancy. There was a massive boost in the afternoon shows as the occupancy went up to 52%. In the evening shows, the film remained strong, with around 51% occupancy. Night shows performed similarly with 51% occupancy. Throughout the day, there was an average occupancy of 45%.

Telugu shows were good, with an average occupancy of 25% throughout the day. With such a performance, Veera Dheera Sooran scored well on its first Sunday.

Veera Dheera Sooran at the Indian box office

Veera Dheeran Sooran earned 7.62 crores on day 4, an impressive jump of 38.54% from day 3’s 5.50 crores. With this, the total collection now stands at 20.02 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It’s a decent score in the opening weekend and the film will need to maintain a stronghold on weekdays to give itself a chance.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1- 3.20 crores

Day 2- 3.70 crores

Day 4- 5.50 crores

Day 4- 7.62 crores

Total- 20.02 crores

Already becomes Kollywood’s 5th highest-grosser in 2025!

With 20.02 crores in the kitty, Veera Dheera Sooran emerged as the fifth highest-grossing film of Kollywood in 2025 in just four days. It currently stands below Dragon (102.10 crores), Vidaamuyarchi (81.58 crores), Madha Gaja Raja (48.70 crores), and Kudumbasthan (23.49 crores).

Today, it is likely to surpass Kudumbasthan to grab the fourth spot on the list.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan Fails To Beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Biggest Eid Record!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News