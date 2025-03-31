Dog Man by Universal and Dreamworks is progressing towards a major milestone at the box office. It has surpassed a Disney feature in the United States. The film has surpassed Encanto’s entire collection at the North American box office despite losing 500+ theatres and facing the Disney tentpole movie Snow White. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Directed by Peter Hastings, the movie features an impressive voice cast comprising Pete Davidson, Lil Rel Howery, Isla Fisher, Lucas Hopkins Calderon, and Ricky Gervais. The director provides vocal effects for the title character. It is loosely based on the first, third, and seventh Dog Man books. It is a spin-off and story within the story of Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie and the second film in the Captain Underpants franchise.

The animated feature has 80% approval from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and the audience gave it 83%. Dog Man was made on an estimated budget of $40 million. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Dog Man still earns solid numbers on its 9th three-day weekend. The movie collected $850K this weekend, experiencing a decline of 43.4% last weekend. The film lost another harsh 695 theatres on Friday and faces Snow White and other biggies and new releases.

The report also stated that the animated movie surpassed the US haul of Encanto. The film was released in 2021, produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios, and directed by Jared Bush. The Disney feature collected $96.09 million in its domestic run. In addition, the film collected $165.1 million overseas, and the worldwide collection is $261.28 million. Dog Man has surpassed Encanto and is on track to cross the $100 million mark, which might be the last and only major milestone in its domestic run.

The movie has hit the $97.25 million cume in the United States and will soon surpass The Bad Guy’s $97.3 million cume in North America. It is eyeing a $98 million to $100 million run in the United States. At the overseas box office, it has hit the $34.17 million mark, therefore taking the global cume to the $131.42 million mark.

Dog Man by Dreamworks animation was released in the cinemas on January 31.

