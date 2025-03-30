Mufasa: The Lion King, released in the cinemas last year, was a significant box office success. It worried people when Mufasa opened with low numbers at the US box office. Despite a weak plot, it showed the power of family movies and great visuals. It is suffering at the box office now because of its digital streaming, and as it prepares to bid goodbye at the cinemas, let’s take a quick look at how much the movie is trailing behind its blockbuster predecessor, The Lion King.

The Lion King was released in 2019, and it is a photorealistically animated remake of the traditionally animated 1994 film. It was a huge box office success and is also one of the highest-grossing animated films of all time. It was directed by Jon Favreau featuring the voices of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver, Florence Kasumba, Eric André, Keegan-Michael Key, JD McCrary, Shahadi Wright Joseph, with Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and James Earl Jones.

The 2019 blockbuster opened with a spectacular $191.77 million debut at the box office in North America, whereas Mufasa: The Lion King collected just $35.4 million in its debut weekend. According to Box Office Mojo, Mufasa collected $254.19 million at the North American box office. The overseas collection is a solid $465.61 million. Therefore, the worldwide cume has hit the $719.8 million cume after over three months of theatrical release.

Meanwhile, Jon Favreau’s The Lion King raked in over $543.6 million in the United States and $1.11 billion internationally. The global total of the 2019 blockbuster was $1.66 billion. It was the highest-grossing animated film of all time till Inside Out 2 came out last year, and now Ne Zha 2 has pushed The Lion King further down in the list. It was the second highest-grossing film of 2019, behind Avengers: Endgame’s $2.79 billion haul. Frozen II was also released that same year, but The Lion King was immovable.

Mufasa: The Lion King is around $942.2 million or 56.69%~57% away from the global haul of The Lion King. It will end its theatrical run soon. The film is also way behind the worldwide haul of 1994’s classic, The Lion King, and it’s $979.16 million.

The film follows Mufasa, a lost and alone cub who meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny.

Mufasa: The Lion King is now streaming on JioHotstar.

